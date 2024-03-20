Manufacturing Semiconductors Will Put Assam On World Map: Ratan Tata

Philanthropist and industrialist Ratan Tata on Wednesday said that manufacturing semiconductors in Assam will help put the state on the global stage after his group invested Rs 27,000 crores to set up a semiconductor plant in Jagiroad.
Sharing pictures of him alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on X, Ratan Tata wrote, "The investments being made in Assam transform the state in complex treatment for cancer care. Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors."
The Tata group has collaborated with the Assam government to set up several cancer care hospitals across the state.
"This new development will put Assam on the global map. We wish to thank the Chief Minister of Assam Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support and vision that has made all this possible," Tata further wrote on X.
Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that the first semi-conductor chip would be rolled out by December 2024.
"We will have the first made in India chip by December 2024. We the first attempt at this was made as far back as 1962 but unless you have the correct policy and right conviction it can't happen. PM Modi has the conviction that for Viksit Bharat we need electronics manufacturing. From TVs to power electronics, in everything we need semiconductors" the Minister had said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the establishment of three semiconductor facilities on March 13, which will have significant financial implications of approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Two of these facilities will be located in Gujarat, while the remaining one will be in Assam. The Tata Group will be responsible for setting up two of the three plants, with one being established in each state.
The semiconductor sector in India is currently in its early stages, with both local and multinational companies looking to capitalize on its immense possibilities.
Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd (TSAT) is planning to establish a semiconductor facility in Morigaon, Assam. This unit is being constructed at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore and will have the capability to produce 48 million chips every day. The facility will cater to various sectors including automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones.
The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the foundation stone ceremony, noted that the northeastern region of India had been overlooked by industries in the past when it came to establishing businesses during previous industrial revolutions.
Prime Minister Modi included the region that had been overlooked in the past in the technological revolution, as stated by Sarma.
Tata Group is optimistic that the manufacturing of semiconductor chips will commence in 2026 at the two plants located in Gujarat and Assam. The foundation stones for these plants were laid on Wednesday. The scarcity of chips during the Covid pandemic highlighted the significance of domestic production in bridging the gap, ensuring national security, and promoting local innovation.
In the meantime, Micron, an American chip manufacturer, is making significant progress in constructing its advanced semiconductor fabrication facility in Sanand, Gujarat. This will be India's first such plant and is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2024.