NIFTY Crosses 26K Mark, Reaches New ATH; Broader Market Sentiment Remains Indecisive

Corporate and economic developments

· Tata Motors gains 3% On JLR’s £500 mlninvestment for parallel EV production plan while Hero Motorshares ends in the red after UBS gives sell call on the company.

· Vedanta To Consider 4th Interim Dividend for FY25 On Oct 8, Stock Jumps 4.77% at 502.75.

· Zetwerk Manufacturing announced that it has received an order from NTPC for the manufacturing and supply of 1,515-megawatt peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic modules, along with spare parts for the 1,200 MW Khavda Solar projects in Gujarat.