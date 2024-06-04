Stock Market Dips Amid Election Uncertainty: Investors Cautiously Optimistic

Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, highlighted the market dynamics, citing the significance of election results. He said, "Yesterday's strong FII inflow was noteworthy, but we await the final tally, cabinet composition, and Union Budget expectations for further clarity. Market valuations aren't cheap, and there's froth, which might lead to selling later in the week." Bagga emphasized that these are early trends, and markets will await more clarity as the day progresses.