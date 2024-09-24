Market Uptrend Continues, But Profit-Taking Expected at Higher Levels

Business and economic Developments

· Astra Zeneca Pharma India Ltd on Monday said that it has received an approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import and distribute durvalumab (Imfinzi) for an additional indication in India.

· Reliance Power announces ₹1,524.60 crore preferential issue at 16% discount.

· The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group’s business process management services company said its subsidiary First source Solutions UK Ltd has acquired Ascensos, a leading UK-headquartered customer experience outsourcing partner for retail and e-commerce businesses for £42 million.