NHPC Pays Final Dividend Of Rs 338.51 Cr To Govt For FY 2023-24

Following the guidelines set forth by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), NHPC has successfully paid a total dividend of Rs 1,908.56 crore for FY 2023-24. This figure represents 5.12 per cent of the company's net worth and 50.98 per cent of its profit after tax (PAT), which was reported at Rs 3,743.94 crore for the financial year, down from Rs 3,833.79 crore in FY 2022-23.