Market Watch: Investor Anticipation High as Q1 Earnings Season Begins

Following TCS, other IT giants are scheduled to announce their results in the coming days. HCL Technologies will release its earnings on Friday, July 12th. LTI Mindtree is slated to announce its Q1 2024 results on July 17th. Infosys will reveal its numbers on July 18th, while Wipro is set to report its first-quarter performance on July 19th. Additionally, Tech Mahindra is expected to announce its Q1 results on July 26th. These announcements are highly anticipated as they will provide a comprehensive overview of the financial health and operational performance of these leading companies.