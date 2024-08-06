Markets Bounce In Early Trade, Investors Relieved

Bagga further explained, "The last few days' sell-off has been due to a vicious circle set up by the BOJ rate hike and the Yen appreciation, leading to margin calls and panic liquidation. There is no fundamental deterioration backing this. Yes, the valuations of the AI beneficiaries are getting hit as the payback period for AI investments is turning out to be in decades rather than in quarters. However, there are many options for investors, including a high-growth Indian market. We expect the margin calls to work out over the next few days, and today's market rise will see overstretched investors reducing leverage."