Markets Open Up Tracking Asian Equities, Nifty, Stock F&O Monthly Expiry Today

NIFTY MIDCAP Select Index: The index has been a laggard and failed to catch the momentum despite NIFTY and bank NIFTY reached ATH. The index faces a stiff resistance at 13280-300 zone and if the market fails to hold above that then the index may correct back below 13200 mark. The immediate support zone is at 13180-200 range and breakout below the same may trigger selling momentum.