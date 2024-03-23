Maruti Suzuki Calls Back 16,000 Units Over Component Issue

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest carmaker in the country said on Friday that it will be recalling 11,851 units of Baleno and another 4,190 units of WagonR manufactured between July 30, 2019 and November 1, 2019 over an engine issue.
A potential issue was identified in a component of the fuel pump motor which may result in engine stalling or engine starting issues, albeit in rare cases, Maruti Suzuki said.
"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of the fuel pump motor, which in a rare case may lead to engine stalling or engine starting," stated the automobile giant.
According to the automobile company, Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops will get in touch with owners of the affected vehicles to replace the part at no charge at a later time.
This is one of the biggest recalls the company has carried out in recent years.
Maruti Suzuki India announced in July 2023 that it will be recalling 87,599 S-Presso and Eeco vehicles produced between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023. The purpose of the recall is to inspect and replace a defective steering tie rod.
The automotive company gained attention on March 21 when Morgan Stanley gave it a positive rating, stating that a possible reduction in hybrid taxes would benefit the company. Morgan Stanley set a target price of Rs 11,228, which the company has surpassed. On March 20, Maruti shares exceeded the Rs 12,000 threshold for the first time.
According to a recent report from CLSA, Maruti is expected to continue leading the CNG PV segment with a 72 percent market share.
On Friday, the shares of Maruti Suzuki on the BSE closed 3.55 percent higher at Rs 1,336.20 per share, an increase of Rs 422.40.