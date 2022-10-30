9,925 Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis Recalled By Maruti Suzuki Amid "Possible Defect"

Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced that it was recalling 9,925 units of its three models - Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis.

The carmaker said it was recalling in order to rectify a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin. It also noted that these affected vehicles were manufactured between August 3 and September 1 this year.

Maruti said in a statement to the stock exchanges, "It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run," said the company, adding that, "Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the Company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost."

The carmaker said parts for replacement are being arranged. Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles. Necessary repair, if required, would be undertaken post-inspection, said the carmaker.