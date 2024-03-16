MEIL Bought Rs 140 Cr Electoral Bonds Days Before Securing Mega Project

L&T had submitted petitions challenging the rejection of its technical bids for both Package 1 and Package 2 of the project. Package 1 entails constructing 5.75 km of the tunnel on the Borivali side, while Package 2 involves constructing 6.09 km of the tunnel on the Thane side. However, MMRDA argued in court that L&T's request to rectify errors after the financial bids were opened couldn't be accommodated as per norms, leading to the dismissal of both petitions.