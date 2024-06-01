Milk Price Hiked In Guwahati | Check Fresh Rates

Purchasing a litre of milk got dearer in Guwahati after a recent price hike of Rs 5.50 per litre was announced, as per reports on Saturday.
The wholesale price of a litre of milk rose to Rs 62 in Guwahati following the price hike. Earlier, milk was sold at a rate of Rs 56.50 per litre in the city and outskirts areas.
Meanwhile, a hike in the wholesale rate of milk is expected to translate into a rise in retail prices as well. As per fresh inputs, the retail price of milk is likely to be around the Rs 75.80 per litre mark.
Earlier, milk was retailed at Rs 65.70 per litre in Guwahati.
In July last year, the price of milk per litre was hiked in Guwahati by Rs 4. Addressing a press conference, the Assam Chamber of Commerce informed about the fresh price hike.
According to the Chamber, Rs 3.5 out of the hike of Rs 4 went directly to dairy farmers, while the remaining Rs 0.5 went to the businesses.
Prior to that, the price of a litre of milk in Guwahati was Rs 60. With the fresh price hike announced, the price per litre of milk went up to Rs 64.
The announcement of milk price hike came weeks after the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association decided to increase the rates last year.