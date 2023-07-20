Milk Prices Hiked Again In Guwahati | Check Fresh Rates

The price of milk per litre has been hiked in Guwahati by Rs 4, several reports emerged on Thursday.
As per the reports, the hike in milk prices will be effective from today onwards. Addressing a press conference, the Assam Chamber of Commerce informed about the fresh price hike.
According to the Chamber, Rs 3.5 out of the hike of Rs 4 will go directly to dairy farmers, while the remaining Rs 0.5 will go to the businesses.
Earlier, the price of a litre of milk in Guwahati was Rs 60. With the fresh price hike announced, the price per litre of milk has gone up to Rs 64.
It may be noted that the fresh announcement of milk price hike comes just weeks after the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association decided to increase the rates.
The price of milk per litre was increased by Rs 5, reports said on July 1. With this hike, per litre of milk was sold at Rs 58 instead of the earlier rate of Rs 53.
The hike in the rates of milk came as the rates of fodder for the cows also saw a spike recently, claimed the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association.
With that, the price in which wholesale suppliers had to buy milk now from dairy farmers was Rs 58.60 per litre.
Meanwhile, the wholesale suppliers outright denied purchasing milk due to such price hikes.
On the other hand, the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association claimed that if the wholesale suppliers did not buy their milk, they would start selling the milk to consumers directly.