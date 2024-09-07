MSDE & Swiggy to Launch 'Swiggy Skills' Initiative for Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

In a significant step towards achieving the Government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has partnered with Swiggy to introduce the 'Swiggy Skills' initiative.
This collaboration aims to enhance skilling and employment opportunities within Swiggy’s expansive food delivery and quick commerce network.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the MSDE and Swiggy focuses on elevating the prospects for Swiggy’s delivery partners and restaurant staff by integrating the 'Swiggy Skills' initiative with the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).
This integration will provide access to a comprehensive range of online skill development courses, certifications, and training modules. It is anticipated that approximately 240,000 delivery partners and restaurant employees will benefit from this initiative.
Minister of State for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, underscored the pivotal role of the logistics sector in realizing the Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.
He stated, “For India to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the logistics sector will be crucial. In this context, our government has introduced the National Logistics Policy. We are also creating an enabling ecosystem where skilling and education go hand in hand. Today’s partnership exemplifies how public-private collaborations can accelerate growth and create new opportunities in the sector. We look forward to engaging more corporations in this effort.”
Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, highlighted the dual impact of the partnership. He remarked, “This collaboration will transform the retail and supply chain logistics sector by increasing its economic contribution while simultaneously creating opportunities for skilling, upskilling, and reskilling. This aligns with the vision of our Prime Minister.”
Tiwari further elaborated, “By integrating with the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), the 'Swiggy Skills' initiative will allow Swiggy’s partner platform to offer skill loans, courses, credits, and certifications, thus empowering individuals to enhance their skills and livelihood opportunities.”
The launch event was attended by Sonal Mishra, Joint Secretary of MSDE, and other senior officials. Under the 'Swiggy Skills' initiative, Swiggy's partner platform will integrate with the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) to provide accessible online courses and certifications across Swiggy’s ecosystem. This will facilitate skill development for delivery partners and restaurant staff, improving their employability.
Additionally, Swiggy plans to integrate youth trained under MSDE’s schemes into their ecosystem across various job roles. The initiative will also include internship opportunities for trained youth, with a focus on integrating them into Swiggy’s quick commerce operations.
Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We aim to integrate with MSDE’s Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) across our partners' apps, providing access to online skill development courses, offline certifications, and training modules to nearly 2.4 lakh delivery partners and staff of our 2 lakh restaurant partners.”
He further added, “We will offer recruitment opportunities to 3,000 individuals in our Swiggy Instamart operations and provide training and internships to 200 individuals trained by MSDE for senior roles in our quick commerce operations. Additionally, through our employee volunteering program, Swiggy will develop training modules on emerging issues such as artificial intelligence (AI), marketing, retail, quick commerce, and logistics.”
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in fostering skill development and employment within the logistics and retail sectors, contributing to the broader vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.