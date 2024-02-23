Swiggy To Deliver Food in Trains, Partners With IRCTC

Swiggy, a prominent food delivery service in India, is partnering with Indian Railways to deliver pre-ordered meals to passengers via IRCTC's e-catering portal. The service, expected to launch soon, aims to enhance the passenger experience by providing a variety of food options during train journeys.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with Swiggy for the delivery of pre-ordered meals booked by passengers through the corporation's e-catering portal. During the initial stage, Swiggy will provide services to IRCTC customers at four railway stations, to be expanded to other stations after the completion of the first phase.
“The eCatering service through Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon,” the IRCTC said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
The objective of this initiative is to enhance the passenger experience by offering convenient food options during train journeys. By partnering with Swiggy, IRCTC aims to streamline the meal ordering and delivery process for travelers using its e-catering platform.
“The IRCTC has tied up with Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (Proof of Concept) in the first phase at four railway stations -- Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam,” iRCTC said in a statement.
This isn't the first time IRCTC has collaborated with food delivery platforms. In October of 2023, it partnered with Zomato to offer similar pre-ordered food delivery services at various railway stations including New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.
Through the IRCTC e-catering portal, ordering food for train travel is a simple process. Passengers can enter their PNR number to access a variety of restaurant options available for their journey. Once they've made their selections, they can proceed to place their order, choosing to pay online or opt for Cash on Delivery. The ordered meals will then be delivered directly to their seats, enhancing the convenience and comfort of their travel experience.
With this new partnership between IRCTC and Swiggy, train passengers can anticipate a broader selection of meal options and a hassle-free ordering process, ultimately improving their overall travel experiences.