Mutual Fund Assets in Northeast India Witness 145% Growth in 4 Years

Other states in the region, such as Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Mizoram, have also witnessed notable growth in their AAUM figures.

Ashwini Kumar, Senior Vice President and Head Market Data at ICRA Analytics, highlighted the growing awareness of investment options and financial literacy, particularly in smaller towns and cities, as key drivers behind this growth. Additionally, investor awareness campaigns conducted by asset management companies (AMCs) in the northeastern region have played a pivotal role in spreading financial literacy.