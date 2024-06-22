NEGTA Organizes 45th Buyers & Sellers Meet to Boost Northeastern Garment Traders

Event Highlights and Participation

General Secretary Mr. Varun Rungta noted that the 45th Garment Meet focuses on the upcoming festivals and Autumn-Winter collections. Held at Hotel Daaysco, the event also includes associate venues such as Hotel Atithi, Ambiance Banquet, Hotel Vishwaratna, Hotel Millenium, Hotel Rajmahal, and Hotel Dynasty. Over 60 garment traders from various states are participating, showcasing more than 550 national and international brands across women’s, men’s, and kids' apparel, footwear, and accessories.