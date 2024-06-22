NEGTA Organizes 45th Buyers & Sellers Meet to Boost Northeastern Garment Traders

The North Eastern Garments Traders Association (NEGTA) launched its 45th Buyers and Sellers Meet aimed at empowering small traders across Assam and Northeast India. The three-day event, inaugurated today in Guwahati's Hotel Daaysco, commenced with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp in front of Lord Ganesha by NEGTA President Shekhar Agrawal, General Secretary Varun Rungta, Vice President Anil Jain, and Executive Members Chandan Sethia, Deepak Agarwal, and Sanjeet Jain, alongside other esteemed members.
Shekhar Agarwal, President of NEGTA, highlighted the association's role as a crucial platform for the apparel and accessory industry, providing small business owners with networking opportunities with Indian manufacturers and suppliers to showcase and procure the latest Indian designs and collections.
Promoting Regional and National Integration
Mr. Agarwal emphasized that the NEGTA Buyers and Sellers Meet, organized biannually, stands as India’s premier garment fair, bridging national and regional brands, manufacturers, and designers with Northeastern retailers and distribution channels. This convergence serves as a pivotal sourcing destination, optimizing time and costs for all stakeholders involved.
Event Highlights and Participation
General Secretary Mr. Varun Rungta noted that the 45th Garment Meet focuses on the upcoming festivals and Autumn-Winter collections. Held at Hotel Daaysco, the event also includes associate venues such as Hotel Atithi, Ambiance Banquet, Hotel Vishwaratna, Hotel Millenium, Hotel Rajmahal, and Hotel Dynasty. Over 60 garment traders from various states are participating, showcasing more than 550 national and international brands across women’s, men’s, and kids' apparel, footwear, and accessories.
Supporting Small Traders
Mr. Shailesh Goenka, Treasurer of NEGTA, underscored the association’s commitment to supporting rural and remote area traders by organizing such meets, thereby enhancing their business prospects.
Social Responsibility
Public Relations Officer Mr. Rajiv Ajitsaria highlighted NEGTA's dual focus on business and social welfare, ensuring a holistic approach to community development alongside commercial activities.
Conclusion
NEGTA, under the leadership of President Shekhar Agarwal, General Secretary Varun Rungta, Treasurer Shailesh Goenka, and the collective efforts of its members, aims to make the 45th Buyers and Sellers Meet a resounding success, fostering growth and synergy within the Northeastern garment industry.