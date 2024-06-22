Sarathi Pro Pack of Guwahati Bags "Best Houseware Manufacturers North East Award"

Renowned industrialist and chairman of Khandelwal Group of Companies, Mr. O. P. Khandelwal, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, “Our company, Sarathi Pro Pack, manufactures a wide range of plastic products such as containers, buckets, mugs, trays, jugs, dustbins, flower pots, and many more. We also produce plastic items for major brands like Emami, Marico, and Dabur. Our manufacturing unit is situated at Brahmaputra Industrial Park, and our corporate office is located at Sriji Tower, 3rd Floor, GS Road, near Walford Bus Stop, Christian Basti, Guwahati.”