Sarathi Pro Pack of Guwahati Bags "Best Houseware Manufacturers North East Award"

Sarathi Pro Pack, one of the pioneering and premium plastic industries in the Northeast, has been honored with the "Best Houseware Manufacturers North East Award" at the prestigious Modern Plastic India Awards Show. The event took place at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.
Satyam Khandelwal, CEO of Sarathi Pro Pack, accepted the award, which was presented by His Excellency Satindarpal Ahuja, the Consulate of Georgia in Mumbai. The award ceremony was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Mr. R. A. Mashelkar, a distinguished scientist and recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards.
The Modern Plastics India Awards is the only award dedicated to the Indian plastics industry, organized by the Modern Plastics Global Network. The awards aim to recognize the brightest entrepreneurs, innovators, and game-changers in the plastics sector.
Renowned industrialist and chairman of Khandelwal Group of Companies, Mr. O. P. Khandelwal, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, “Our company, Sarathi Pro Pack, manufactures a wide range of plastic products such as containers, buckets, mugs, trays, jugs, dustbins, flower pots, and many more. We also produce plastic items for major brands like Emami, Marico, and Dabur. Our manufacturing unit is situated at Brahmaputra Industrial Park, and our corporate office is located at Sriji Tower, 3rd Floor, GS Road, near Walford Bus Stop, Christian Basti, Guwahati.”
This award underscores Sarathi Pro Pack's commitment to excellence and innovation in the houseware manufacturing sector, further establishing its reputation as leaders in the industry.