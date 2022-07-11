NFR Records 28% Growth in Freight Loading in 1st Quarter of FY 23

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) loaded 2.979 MT freight during the first quarter of the current financial year, registering an increase of 28 per cent against the corresponding period of last year, said a PTI report.

According to the report, 0.910 MT freight was loaded by NFR during the month of June, 2022. This is an increase of 7.9 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year, a spokesperson said on Monday.

In June, coal and other commodities such as stone chips and potatoes also increased by a good margin in comparison to the corresponding period last year, he said.



Cement loading increased by 68.3 percent, Petrol Oil Lubricant (POL) loading rose by 17.3 per cent, container loading grew by 27.8 percent and other commodities increased by 21.4 per cent, he added as reported by PTI.

Improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts and continuous monitoring at all levels resulted in increased loading, the spokesperson said.

During the month, dolomite loading increased by 47.7 per cent, container loading increased by 75 per cent, POL loading increased by 23.5 per cent, cement loading increased by 86.7 per cent and loading of other commodities increased by 2.2 per cent.

During the current financial year from April, 2022 to June, 2022, coal loading increased by 2515.4 per cent, dolomite loading increased by 19.9 per cent in comparison to corresponding period of last year.

Freight transportation by railways is covering new boundaries as it provides the most economical & environment friendly mode for transportation of goods (perishable & non-perishable) available for customers. Improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts and continuous monitoring at all level resulted in increased loading.

