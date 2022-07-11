Decomposed Body of Youth Recovered in Guwahati, Police Suspect Suicide

In a sensational incident, a youth’s body has been recovered at Hengrabari in Assam's Guwahati on Monday.

The body has been recovered in a decomposed state from his rented room at Sarathi Path in Hengrabari.

The deceased has been identified as Dipankar Saikia. He was a resident of Lakhimpur district. As per sources, he was working in a beauty parlour in the city.

According to the locals of the area, they had not seen Dipankar for the last three days. That was when they got suspicious. When some people tried to look for him at his room, they realized that the door was locked from inside and a foul smell was spreading from the room.

The city police was informed about the incident. According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that Dipankar has committed suicide.

However, there are also reports of an electric wire entangled around Dipankar’s body which shows that he might have been electrocuted.

Investigation is currently underway by the police.