NHAI Announces 5% Hike In Toll Tax From Today

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an average toll increase of 5 per cent, effective from Monday. Initially planned for April 1, the revised toll rates were postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections and will now be implemented from June 3, 2024.
A senior NHAI official confirmed that this annual revision is in line with changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, which plays a crucial role in determining the user fee adjustments.
India's national highway network includes approximately 855 toll plazas, of which around 675 are publicly funded, while the remaining 180 are operated by concessionaires. The toll hikes are part of an annual adjustment process stipulated under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.