Toll Tax Hike in Assam by 15%, Justified?

At a time when there is no relief for commoners amidst surging prices of essential commodities and hike in power tariff, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to hike in toll rates at toll plazas across Assam effective from April 1.

According to reports, the revised rates have been fixed for the seven toll gates that are operational in Assam are as follows:

1. Sonapur Toll Gate at Naziraghat will charge Rs 135 instead of Rs 125 from cars, vans, jeeps and light motor vehicles for a single journey, while the toll rate for light goods vehicles, minibus and light commercial vehicles has been hiked from Rs 205 to Rs 215 for a single journey. The toll rate for two-axle trucks and buses has been increased from Rs 445 to Rs 455 for a single journey.

2. Raha Toll Gate at Khaigarh will charge Rs 115 instead of Rs 110 from cars, jeeps, vans, light motor vehicles for a single journey. The toll fee for light commercial vehicles and light goods vehicles has been increased from Rs 175 to Rs 185 for a single journey. For two-axle trucks and buses the toll rate has been increased from Rs 370 to Rs 390.

3. Madanpur toll gate at Baihata Road near Guwahati will charge Rs 130 instead of Rs 125 from cars, vans, jeeps and light motor vehicles for a single journey, while, the toll fee for light commercial vehicles and light goods vehicles has been increased from Rs 205 to Rs 210 for a single journey. The toll rate for two-axle trucks and buses has been increased from Rs 420 to Rs 440 for a single journey.

4. Similarly, Doboka Toll Gate in Nagaon will now charge Rs 95 instead of Rs 90 from cars, vans, jeeps and light motor vehicles for a single journey, while, toll tax has been increased from Rs 145 to Rs 150 for light goods vehicles, minibus and light commercial vehicles for a single journey and it is increased from Rs 305 to Rs 320 for two-axle trucks and buses.

Meanwhile, raising concern over the issue, the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) Assam unit has opposed to the upward revision of toll fee in Toll Plazas in the state.

In a press statement, the president of AIPC and state Congress secretary Gauravv Somani said that NHAI has decided to increase the told fee by 5% to 25% for all vehicles with effective from April 1. Eventually, in Assam the toll tax will be increased by 15% as informed.

Somani further said NHAI has been setting up the toll plaza throughout Assam without proper recreational facilities, safety measures, fencing and restrooms for truck drivers and passengers.

"Similarly, according to rules, the increase in toll fee should not be implemented if the number of vehicles flying on roads has increased in comparison to the previous year, Somani complained. People of the state are forced to pay extra toll tax due to the inclusion of more and more toll plazas every 60 km. Due to its geographic location, the transportation cost of goods and commodities is high in comparison to other states of the country. Further increasing toll tax will affect transportation cost to and fro, which will adversely affect the economy and inflation," the press statement added.

It should be noted that the government had already increased the toll tax by 15% last year affecting April 1, 2022 hence 15% increase in toll tax every year will have a significant impact on the prices of both essential and non-essential goods in the state.