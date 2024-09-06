NHPC Celebrates Navratna Status Elevation In Faridabad

NHPC Ltd., India’s leading hydropower company, celebrated its elevation to Navratna status in a landmark event at its Corporate Office in Faridabad on Friday. The prestigious recognition, conferred by the Government of India on August 30, 2024, signifies a major milestone in NHPC’s nearly five-decade journey in hydropower and renewable energy sectors.
The event was led by R.K. Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NHPC, who expressed immense pride in the achievement and congratulated all employees for their dedicated efforts. “Navratna status is not just a recognition, but a testament to the tireless efforts of every NHPC employee, past and present. This achievement reflects our collective commitment to operational excellence and our evolution from a hydropower company to a key player in India’s renewable energy sector,” said Chaudhary.
The Navratna status, a coveted recognition for public sector undertakings (PSUs), was awarded by the Department of Public Enterprises, acknowledging NHPC’s exceptional performance and strategic growth. NHPC joins an elite group of PSUs with enhanced financial and operational autonomy, allowing it to expand its footprint in India’s renewable energy landscape.
Chaudhary took the opportunity to reflect on NHPC’s significant contributions to the sector, including the construction of India’s first Concrete Face Rockfill Dam at Dhauliganga, the world's longest inclined pressure shaft at Parbati-II, and the largest reservoir at Indira Sagar. He also emphasized NHPC’s ambitious plans for the future, particularly its role in the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower and 800 MW Parbati-II hydroelectric projects, as well as new ventures in pumped storage, solar energy, and green hydrogen. These initiatives are aligned with India’s national renewable energy goals and reinforce NHPC’s commitment to sustainable energy development.
Senior officials, including R.P. Goyal (Director – Finance), Uttam Lal (Director – Personnel), and Santosh Kumar (Chief Vigilance Officer), participated virtually, while Sanjay Kumar Singh (Director – Projects) attended the event in person. The ceremony was webcast live across all NHPC regional offices, power stations, projects, and units, allowing every member of the NHPC family to witness this historic occasion.
Chaudhary concluded by urging all employees to embrace the increased responsibilities that come with Navratna status, stressing the importance of continuous improvement, skill development, and unwavering dedication to NHPC’s long-term goals.
With this achievement, NHPC embarks on a new era of growth and innovation, reinforcing its position as a leader in hydropower and renewable energy, contributing to India’s sustainable energy future.