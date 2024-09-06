NHPC Celebrates Navratna Status Elevation In Faridabad

Chaudhary took the opportunity to reflect on NHPC’s significant contributions to the sector, including the construction of India’s first Concrete Face Rockfill Dam at Dhauliganga, the world's longest inclined pressure shaft at Parbati-II, and the largest reservoir at Indira Sagar. He also emphasized NHPC’s ambitious plans for the future, particularly its role in the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower and 800 MW Parbati-II hydroelectric projects, as well as new ventures in pumped storage, solar energy, and green hydrogen. These initiatives are aligned with India’s national renewable energy goals and reinforce NHPC’s commitment to sustainable energy development.