Teesta Power Station Damaged in Landslide Undergoing Restoration: NHPC

A severe landslide struck the 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station operated by NHPC Ltd. in Sikkim, causing significant damage on August 20, 2024.
In a statement, the NHPC reported that the landslide affected the "TRT Gate hoist structure and part of the GIS Building," but there has been "no damage to the underground powerhouse." Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as the power station had been evacuated in recent days due to ongoing landslide threats.
NHPC’s expert team from the corporate office is visiting the project to assess the situation, take stock of losses and plan for remedial works, the statement said.
The Teesta-V project has been non-operational since a glacial lake outburst flood in October 2023 severely damaged the Teesta Stage 3 dam operated by Sikkim Urja Ltd. This disaster, caused by a cloudburst, resulted in a massive flash flood that destroyed parts of the Chungthang dam, the largest hydropower project in Sikkim. Such floods occur when glacial lakes, formed by melting ice, accumulate water behind fragile moraine dams and release it suddenly, causing widespread devastation downstream.
The recent landslide has further impacted the already non-operational power plant, which is undergoing restoration following the October 2023 flood. Sikkim has been severely affected this year by continuous monsoon rains. In June, landslides and floods led to the deaths of at least six people and stranded around 2,000 tourists. The state has experienced 32% more rainfall than usual this monsoon season (June-September), in contrast to a 4% increase in precipitation across India, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.