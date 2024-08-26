Teesta Power Station Damaged in Landslide Undergoing Restoration: NHPC

NHPC’s expert team from the corporate office is visiting the project to assess the situation, take stock of losses and plan for remedial works, the statement said.

The Teesta-V project has been non-operational since a glacial lake outburst flood in October 2023 severely damaged the Teesta Stage 3 dam operated by Sikkim Urja Ltd. This disaster, caused by a cloudburst, resulted in a massive flash flood that destroyed parts of the Chungthang dam, the largest hydropower project in Sikkim. Such floods occur when glacial lakes, formed by melting ice, accumulate water behind fragile moraine dams and release it suddenly, causing widespread devastation downstream.