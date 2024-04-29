NHPC Partners With Norwegian Company Ocean Sun To Enter Solar Power Sector

NHPC Limited, India's foremost organization in hydropower development, has embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration with Ocean Sun, a pioneering Norwegian company specializing in floating solar energy technology.
This significant partnership aims to introduce and implement Ocean Sun's innovative floating solar energy solutions in India, marking a pivotal stride towards sustainable energy development in the region.
In a momentous occasion witnessed by esteemed dignitaries, including H.E. Ms. May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, and H.E. Dr. Acquino Vimal, Ambassador of India to Norway, NHPC Limited formalized the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ocean Sun.
The signing ceremony, conducted in a hybrid mode, saw the participation of key figures such as Sh. Raj Kumar Chaudhary, Director (Technical), NHPC, Shri Rajat Gupta, Executive Director (SBDC), NHPC, Sh. V.R. Shrivastava, Executive Director (REGH), NHPC, and Mr. Kristian Tørvold, CEO of Ocean Sun.
Under the terms of the MoU, NHPC and Ocean Sun pledge to collaborate closely in exploring various avenues for the deployment of Ocean Sun's floating solar energy technology across strategic locations identified by NHPC.
This cutting-edge technology involves photovoltaic panels mounted on a hydro-elastic membrane, offering a versatile and efficient solution for harnessing solar energy on water bodies.
The partnership between NHPC and Ocean Sun underscores their shared commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives and fostering sustainable development in India. By leveraging Ocean Sun's expertise in floating solar technology alongside NHPC's extensive experience in energy infrastructure, the collaboration holds the promise of delivering impactful solutions to address the nation's growing energy needs while minimizing environmental impact.
With this strategic alliance, NHPC Limited reaffirms its dedication to spearheading innovation and embracing renewable energy alternatives, further solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the transition towards a greener, more sustainable future for India.