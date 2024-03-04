NHPC Allays Concerns, Says Arunachal Projects Safe

The basin-wise NHPC project details to cater to GLOF events are enumerated below:

Subansiri Basin Projects:

Most of the glacial lakes are present in Subansiri river catchment are present in Chinese portion of the Subansiri river catchment which is far away from the Subansiri Upper Project (SUP) and Subansiri Lower Project (SLP) hence posing an insignificant threat of GLOF-induced flood.

The slope of river Subansiri from some large glacier lakes up to SUP dam site is of the order of about 1 in 70. Also, potentially dangerous lakes are located at more than 150 km upstream of the SUP dam. The reservoir capacities at Full Reservoir Level (FRL) and Maximum Water Level (MWL) are 1755 MCM and 1988 MCM respectively along with live storage of about 745 MCM which is very large to absorb the GLOF volume.

The slope of river Subansiri from vulnerable glacier lakes up to SLP dam site is of the order of about 1 in 100. Also, potentially dangerous lakes are located at about 260 km upstream of the SLP dam. The reservoir capacities at Full Reservoir Level (FRL) and Maximum Water Level (MWL) are 1365 MCM and 1474 MCM respectively along with live storage of 645 MCM which is very large to absorb the GLOF volume.

Kamla HE Project (KHEP), also known as Subansiri Middle Project, is located on river Kamla, a right bank tributary of river Subansiri. The slope of river Subansiri from some large glacier lakes up to KHEP dam site is of the order of about 1 in 50. Also potentially dangerous lakes are located at about 140 upstream of KHEP dam. The reservoir capacities at Full reservoir Level (FRL) and Maximum Water Level (MWL) are 1928 MCM and 2366 MCM respectively along with live storage of about 624 MCM, which is very large to absorb the GLOF volume.