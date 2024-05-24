NHPC Wins The Economic Times HR World Future Ready Organization Award 2024-25

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) bagged The Economic Times HR World Future Ready Organization Award for 2024-25 at an awards ceremony held in Mumbai on Thursday.
On behalf of NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company, Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC along with Lucas Guria, Executive Director (HR) and a team of NHPC officers received the award.
The Award has been given to NHPC in recognition of its future preparedness in the areas of upskilling its employees, ESG interventions, DE&I initiatives, constant technological upgradations, Employee Engagement processes, robust Corporate Governance strategies etc. which establishes it as a trusted brand amongst all its stakeholders.