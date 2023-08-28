Nita Ambani Steps Down From Reliance Board; Isha, Akash & Anant New Directors

Nita Ambani, Chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation has reportedly resigned from the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited.
The board on Monday appointed Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as non-executive directors of the company.
The board of Directors accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani acknowledging her unwavering commitment to steer the Reliance Foundation towards even greater societal transformation.
A statement issued by the company said, “The Board of Directors of RIL, at its meeting on Monday, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders.”
Nita Ambani's profound dedication now calls her to channel her energies exclusively into strengthening the foundation, embarking on an ambitious journey to initiate a host of new programs and initiatives that promise to uplift society in profound ways.
Further reports said that Nita Ambani will attend all RIL Board meetings as a permanent invitee to the Board so that the Company can continue to benefit from her advice.
Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses, the release said.