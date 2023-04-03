"NMACC Gala: Ambanis' Lavish Meal Impresses Bollywood and Hollywood Celebrities"

The NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center) gala on Saturday, 2023 was a spectacular event, attended by numerous Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. The Ambanis, known for their attention to detail, made sure that everything was perfect for their guests. The highlight of the event was the lavish meal served to everyone on large silver thalis.

Maheep Kapoor, a prominent Bollywood celebrity, shared a photo of the meal on her social media account. The picture shows a massive silver thali with several bowls inside it. The thali contained a variety of Indian dishes, including rotis, dal, palak paneer, curry, halwa, dessert, paapad, and laddoo. The meal was served with a glass of wine, adding to the grandeur of the event.

However, the most talked-about aspect of the meal was the dessert - Daulat ki Chaat. This North Indian delicacy is made of milk froth, saffron, and sugar, and is known for its light and airy texture. The dish was decorated with what appeared to be Rs. 500 notes, making it an eye-catching centerpiece. However, it has since been revealed that the notes were fake and part of the presentation.

The Ambanis' attention to detail was evident in every aspect of the event, from the food to the decor. The NMACC gala was a celebration of art and culture, and the lavish meal was just one example of the grandeur of the evening. The Ambanis' dedication to creating a memorable experience for their guests was clear, and it is no surprise that the event was a huge success.

