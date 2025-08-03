NMDC Reports 42.4% Surge in July Iron Ore Output, Strong Sales Across Divisions

State-owned mining major NMDC reported a sharp 42.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in iron ore production for July 2025, reaching 3.09 million tonnes (MT), up from 2.17 MT in the same month last year.

Iron ore sales also witnessed healthy growth, rising 13.07% YoY to 3.46 MT in July 2025, compared to 3.06 MT in July 2024.

A division-wise breakdown reveals strong performance across both Chhattisgarh and Karnataka operations:

Chhattisgarh Division: Iron ore production surged by an impressive 54.92% to 1.89 MT in July 2025. Sales from the region grew 9.69%, reaching 2.15 MT, up from 1.96 MT in the corresponding month last year.

Karnataka Division: Production rose 26.32% YoY to 1.20 MT, while sales advanced by 19.09% to 1.31 MT, compared to 1.10 MT in July 2024.

NMDC, which is primarily engaged in the exploration and production of iron ore, also has interests in diamond mining, the production and sale of sponge iron, and wind energy generation.

On the financial front, the company reported a 4.6% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,477.68 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25. This came on the back of a 7.9% increase in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 7,004.59 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to the same period last year.

Despite strong operational performance, NMDC’s stock declined by 0.68% to close at Rs 70.44 on Friday, August 1, 2025.