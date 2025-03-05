Nokia Exports Up to 70% of India Production, Accelerates 5G Rollout for Vi

Nokia is leveraging its Indian manufacturing facility as a major export hub, with exports ranging between 30 percent and 70 percent of its total production. Last year, 50 percent of its output—primarily radio equipment—was exported, according to Tarun Chhabra, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Nokia (India).

On Wednesday, Nokia announced its support for Vodafone Idea (Vi) in deploying advanced 5G and 4G baseband and radio modules as the telecom operator gears up for a phased rollout of 5G services across key markets. The company is also accelerating Vi’s 4G network expansion by deploying new sites and upgrading existing ones with additional technology and spectrum bandwidth.

By March 2025, Nokia is expected to deliver over 60,000 technology sites and thousands of new 4G sites. To enhance service quality in dense urban areas, ultra-lean sites are also being introduced.

“As the demand for reliable and high-performing networks continues to grow, our collaboration with Vi will help address the emerging requirements of retail consumers and businesses,” said Chhabra.

“We achieved very fast delivery and deployment of 5G and 4G sites for Vi. The partnership also demonstrates our resolve to empower our partners with cutting-edge technology, fostering enhanced connectivity and unlocking new business opportunities,” he added.

Nokia is deploying its advanced AirScale portfolio, which includes Multi Radio Access Technology (RAT) baseband units and radio modules, powered by its energy-efficient ‘ReefShark System-on-Chip’ technology, to ensure superior coverage and capacity.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea, emphasized the importance of Nokia’s role in the telecom operator’s network expansion efforts.