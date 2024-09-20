Vodafone Idea Shares Fall 24% As Supreme Court Upholds AGR Ruling

Conversely, another brokerage, UBS, has indicated that Vodafone Idea's fair value per share could range from Rs 12, assuming no relief on the AGR, to Rs 24, should there be full relief or waiver. Currently, the stock is trading slightly below this implied fair value. UBS has also mentioned that they do not dismiss the possibility of an equity conversion or deferral but emphasize that the impact of such measures on net present value (NPV) for equity holders remains uncertain.