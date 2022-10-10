Nosedive Continues For Indian Rupee, At 82.66 Against US Dollar

The nosedive continued for the Indian rupee against the United States dollar on Monday with the former slumping to a new all time low of 82.66. Amid the solid US jobs report cementing bets of more large Federal Reserve rate hikes, the rupee tanked from its previous low of 82.33.

In recent sessions of trade, the rupee has consistently posted record lows with concerns over oil prices, rising treasury yields, FII outflows and offshore demand for the US dollar. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also not been able to stop the constant downward slide unlike prior occasions.

IFA Global, in a note said, “The double whammy of higher US rates and higher crude prices is back to haunt the Rupee. While the RBI was able to defend the Rupee successfully through the last round of simultaneous stress on current and capital account by spending it's Reserves, this time around things are likely to be different. After having exhausted a significant portion of its Reserves, RBI seems concerned about the burn rate of Reserves and appears to be spending them very judiciously. This has resulted in Rupee adjusting and aligning itself with fundamentals and it's peer group currencies.”

India’s forex reserves declined to $532.66 billion in the week through September 30, the lowest since July 2020. In the week before that, the reserves were recorded at $537.5 billion.

Meanwhile, after having an extended rally with a near four per cent jump on Friday to five-week highs, the oil prices eased a bit today. An OPEC+ decision to cut down in oil production, the largest supply cut since 2020, have boosted crude prices despite concerns regarding recession and rising interest rates.