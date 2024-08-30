NRL's Expanded Bio-Refinery to Be Commissioned by December 2025
Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is on track to commission its new expanded bio-refinery by December 2025.
This was announced by the Chairman and CMD of Oil India Limited, Dr. R. Rath, during a press conference following the 31st Annual General Meeting of NRL held at the company's corporate office in Guwahati on Friday.
The bio-refinery will be complemented by a new 1,800-kilometer crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion and sustainability efforts.
Dr. Rath, addressing the media after the AGM, emphasized that despite operational challenges in the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, including a planned refinery shutdown and an unforeseen fire, NRL made a strong recovery, processing 2,510 TMT of crude oil over the remaining ten months. The company reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 2,912 crore, with net profits reaching Rs 2,160 crore.
The ongoing expansion project, which includes a 6 MMTPA refinery and a 1,635 KM crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh, is part of NRL's strategy to enhance capacity and ensure long-term growth. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, further strengthening NRL's role as a key player in India’s energy sector.
NRL's commitment to sustainability is evident in its progress on the 2G Biorefinery, which is expected to have a carbon-negative impact on the environment. This project, along with a 360 KTPA Poly-Propylene Plant and a 2.4 KTPA Green Hydrogen Project, underscores the company's shift towards cleaner energy solutions, with a total investment exceeding Rs 45,000 crore.
In addition to its industrial advancements, NRL has also made substantial contributions to community development through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These include major investments in healthcare and sports infrastructure in Assam, reflecting the company's commitment to the welfare of the region.