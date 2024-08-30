NRL's Expanded Bio-Refinery to Be Commissioned by December 2025

The ongoing expansion project, which includes a 6 MMTPA refinery and a 1,635 KM crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh, is part of NRL's strategy to enhance capacity and ensure long-term growth. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, further strengthening NRL's role as a key player in India’s energy sector.

NRL's commitment to sustainability is evident in its progress on the 2G Biorefinery, which is expected to have a carbon-negative impact on the environment. This project, along with a 360 KTPA Poly-Propylene Plant and a 2.4 KTPA Green Hydrogen Project, underscores the company's shift towards cleaner energy solutions, with a total investment exceeding Rs 45,000 crore.