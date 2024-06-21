NRL Bio-Refinery Set to Commence Ethanol Production Next Month

The Rs 4200 crore NRL Bio-refinery is poised to begin ethanol production from next month.
In an exclusive interview with this writer, Dr. Ranjit Rath, Chairman and Managing Director of OIL-NRL, disclosed this significant development in, with Managing Director Bhaskar Phukan also in attendance.
The Ministry of Petroleum and the Assam Government are expected to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formally inaugurate the facility. The biorefinery, which is undergoing an eight-phase commissioning process, has already completed two phases. According to Dr. Rath, ethanol production is anticipated to commence by late July or early August 2024.
This project is particularly noteworthy as it will be India’s first bamboo-based biorefinery, contributing significantly to the country's biofuel goals.
The Numaligarh Refinery Limited's (NRL) bio-refinery project marks a landmark initiative in India's pursuit of sustainable fuel alternatives. Initially slated for a March 2024 launch, the start-up has experienced delays, with the latest updates from NRL's Managing Director now indicating a revised commencement date for late July or early August 2024.
The biorefinery is undergoing a comprehensive multi-phase commissioning process. With two phases already completed, the remaining phases are expected to be finalized by the revised start date.
The NRL Bio-refinery project stands out as India's first bamboo-based biorefinery, utilizing bamboo, a readily available resource in India, for biofuel production, Dr Rath said.
This initiative aims to produce ethanol, a renewable biofuel, which can help reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
In addition to ethanol, the biorefinery will produce valuable byproducts such as furfural and acetic acid, enhancing the operation's efficiency and profitability.
The success of this project could pave the way for the establishment of similar bio-refineries across India, leveraging abundant agricultural waste for biofuel production.
Overall, the NRL Bio-refinery project holds immense promise for bolstering India's energy security and promoting environmental sustainability. Despite a slight delay in the production start date, the completion of the project remains highly anticipated.