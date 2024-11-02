NSE Launches New Mobile App, Expands Website to 12 Languages — Key Highlights

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has marked a significant milestone in its commitment to financial accessibility by launching its new mobile app, NSEIndia, which went live on Diwali, November 1, 2024. This launch is accompanied by the expansion of the NSE website to support a total of 11 regional languages, alongside English.
In addition to English, the newly added regional languages include Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Previously, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati were already available on the website (www.nseindia.com).
This strategic move aims to enhance investor engagement and inclusivity across the nation, allowing users to access financial information in their native languages.
“This dual launch underlines NSE's dedication to creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem for investors across the nation,” the exchange stated in a press release.
The NSE mobile app, available on both the Apple App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android), offers a user-friendly interface packed with essential features. Some of the app's key offerings include:
Market at a Glance: Access to indices, market snapshots, trends, and turnover information.
Capital Market Insights: Summaries of Nifty 50's top gainers, losers, active stocks, stock search, and personalized watchlists.
Derivatives Market Access: Dedicated options trading data, insights for active calls, puts, and Open Interest (OI).
Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, described the launch as “another milestone” for the organization. He emphasized the significance of these initiatives in empowering investors: “Our new mobile app and the expansion of our website into 11 regional languages are transformative steps towards a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem.
These initiatives are crafted to empower investors by offering intuitive tools, near real-time insights, and the convenience of accessing market information in their native language.”
Krishnan further added, “We are proud to bring the markets closer to every individual, ensuring that all investors—regardless of their background—can confidently participate in India’s economic journey.”
Founded in 1994, the NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It has consistently ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares since 1995, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Furthermore, the NSE is recognized as the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) for the calendar year 2023, according to statistics from the Futures Industry Association (FIA). It is also ranked third globally in the equity segment by the number of trades (electronic order book) in 2023, as per data from the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).
With these significant developments, the NSE continues to pave the way for a more inclusive financial landscape, fostering a stronger connection between investors and the financial markets.