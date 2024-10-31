NSE Surpasses 20 Crore Client Accounts

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) crossed the 20 crore client account milestone in October 2024, marking a growth of 3.1 crore accounts in just eight months. This rapid expansion underscores the increasing engagement of Indian investors in the stock market.
Leading the way, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of client accounts at 3.6 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2.2 crore, Gujarat with 1.8 crore, and Rajasthan and West Bengal with around 1.2 crore each. Collectively, these top five states contribute to nearly 50 per cent of NSE's total client accounts.
In addition to the client accounts milestone, NSE's unique registered investor base reached 10.5 crore, crossing the 10 crore mark on August 8, 2024. This surge in investor participation highlights a rising interest in equity markets and an increase in financial literacy across the country.
Sriram Krishnan, NSE's chief business development officer, noted, "This exceptional growth reflects strong investor confidence in India's growth story, driven by digital transformation and technological innovation." He added that the expansion has been supported by streamlined KYC processes, robust financial literacy programs, and positive market sentiments.
“Strong participation across diverse investment instruments including equities, ETFs, REITs, InvITs, and various bonds further demonstrates this confidence,” he said.