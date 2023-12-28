Stock Market Holidays in 2024: BSE and NSE Dates to Mark on Your Calendar

Muhurat Trading: Illuminating Diwali with Strategic Moves

A special one-hour Muhurat trading session is scheduled for November 1st, aligning with the festive spirit of Diwali. Stay tuned for the exact timings, to be announced closer to the date.

Weekends Off: Trading Holidays on Saturdays and Sundays Throughout 2024

In 2024, the stock market takes a breather on weekends, with Saturdays and Sundays designated as trading holidays.

Navigating NSE: Trading Timings and Insights

Understanding the National Stock Exchange (NSE) trading schedule is vital. Key timings include:

Normal Trading Session: Monday to Friday, from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Pre-opening Session: Monday to Friday, from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Post-closing Session: Monday to Friday, from 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM

The pre-opening session empowers investors to place, modify, or cancel orders before the official trading session begins. Meanwhile, the post-closing session allows investors to place orders at the day's closing price.

Discovering NSE: Fascinating Insights and Facts

Here are some intriguing facts about the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India: