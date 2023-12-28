Stock Market Holidays in 2024: BSE and NSE Dates to Mark on Your Calendar

Stock Market Holidays in 2024: It is critical for investors to be aware of stock market holidays in order to successfully navigate the complex world of trading. The Indian equity markets are set to take a break in the next year, closing for a total of 14 days, which is just one fewer than the current year of 2023. One noteworthy event that will illuminate the Diwali celebrations is a special Muhurat trading session that is scheduled for November 1.
Effective stock market trading demands meticulous planning and analysis. Therefore, it is imperative for investors trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to be well-informed about market openings and share market holidays. The list of holidays aligns with various Indian festivals, both national and regional. To avert potential losses, always check for trading holidays on the Indian stock exchange. Here's the share market holiday breakdown for 2024:
January 2024:
Republic Day: January 26 (Friday)
March 2024:
Mahashivaratri: March 8 (Friday)
Holi: March 25 (Monday)
Good Friday: March 29 (Friday)
April 2024:
Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr): April 11 (Thursday)
Ram Navami: April 17 (Wednesday)
May 2024:
Maharashtra Day: May 1 (Wednesday)
June 2024:
Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Adha): June 17 (Monday)
July 2024:
Muharram: July 17 (Wednesday)
August 2024:
Independence Day: August 15 (Thursday)
October 2024:
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2 (Tuesday)
November 2024:
Diwali (Laxmi Puja): November 1 (Friday)
Gurunanak Jayanti: November 15 (Friday)
December 2024:
Christmas: December 25 (Wednesday)
A special one-hour Muhurat trading session is scheduled for November 1st, aligning with the festive spirit of Diwali. Stay tuned for the exact timings, to be announced closer to the date.
In 2024, the stock market takes a breather on weekends, with Saturdays and Sundays designated as trading holidays.
Understanding the National Stock Exchange (NSE) trading schedule is vital. Key timings include:
Normal Trading Session: Monday to Friday, from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM
Pre-opening Session: Monday to Friday, from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM
Post-closing Session: Monday to Friday, from 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM
The pre-opening session empowers investors to place, modify, or cancel orders before the official trading session begins. Meanwhile, the post-closing session allows investors to place orders at the day's closing price.
Here are some intriguing facts about the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India:
Established in 1992, the NSE commenced operations in 1994.
It stands as the largest stock exchange in India by market capitalization and trading volume.
With over 1,700 listed companies, the NSE hosts giants like Reliance, TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani, and Infosys.
NEAT (National Exchange for Automated Trading) powers the NSE's fully automated trading system, ensuring fairness and transparency.
The NSE commands an 80% market share in the Indian equity market segment.
The Nifty 50 index, introduced by the NSE, serves as a benchmark for the Indian equity market.
Recognized for technological innovation, the NSE received the "Best Exchange in Technology Innovation" award at the 2020 Asia Capital Markets Awards.
Regulatory oversight by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) guarantees compliance and investor protection.