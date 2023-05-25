Oil India Limited Posts Highest Ever Net Profit of Rs. 6,810.40 Cr

OIL's subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), also recorded its highest-ever consolidated profit after tax of Rs. 9,854.39 crores in FY23. The company's consolidated turnover stood at Rs. 41,038.94 crores in FY23. NRL's crude throughput in FY23 was 3,091.37 TMT with capacity utilisation of 103 percent. The gross refinery margin of NRL for FY23 was US$ 19.86/bbl vis-à-vis US$ 14.33/bbl for the previous year.