OIL, NRL To Set Up 8-10 New Compressed Biogas Plants In Assam

Assam will soon get eight to 10 compressed biogas plants set up by Oil India Limited (OIL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). Dr Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director of OIL and the chairman of NRL announced plans for setting up the plants across various districts in Assam and other Northeastern states.
This green initiative aims to address the burgeoning problem of waste management in the region's towns and cities. Dr Rath emphasized the collaboration with urban local bodies for municipal solid waste collection, marking a significant step towards sustainable waste management.
He was speaking at The Pollution Control Board of Assam-organized symposium titled ‘Creating Wealth from Waste: Role of Startup and New Enterprises’ in Guwahati, showcasing innovative approaches to waste management and highlighting the significant role of startups in this sector.
During his address, Dr Rath also mentioned the development of the OIL Township in Duliajan into a SMART city, featuring modern amenities, solid waste disposal, and treatment systems, and enhanced drainage capacities. He highlighted the active role of OIL in managing legacy waste in Tinsukia and underscored the importance of segregating domestic waste at its source, presenting numerous opportunities for startups in waste management.
Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, managing director of NRL, called for the creation of an effective ecosystem where various industries support the collective initiatives of the Pollution Control Board of Assam. He stressed the need for sustainable funding models and encouraged young entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions for micro-level environmental issues.
Dr B Kalyan Chakravarthy, principal secretary to the government of Assam, lauded the efforts of OIL and NRL in waste-to-wealth management. He appreciated their dedication to transforming waste management practices in the region.
Earlier in the symposium, Dr Arup Kr Misra, chairman of the Pollution Control Board of Assam, set the context by emphasizing the importance of collaboration among stakeholders for effective waste management. He inspired young entrepreneurs to explore opportunities to create wealth from waste, citing successful examples from across the nation and the globe.
The symposium concluded with a call to action for startups and new enterprises to innovate and participate in solving the region's waste management challenges, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable Northeast India.