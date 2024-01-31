NTPC & NRL to Build Strategic Partnership in Green Chemicals, Green Projects
India’s largest integrated power utility, NTPC Limited has signed a non-binding MoU with Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), for partnership opportunities in the proposed bamboo-based Bio-Refinery at NTPC Bongaigaon and other green projects.
NRL is a subsidiary of Oil India Limited, which is engaged in the business of refining and marketing petroleum products.
Through this MoU, the two Central Public Sector Enterprises intend to enhance their footprint in green chemicals and foray into sustainable solutions to advance the efforts towards achieving the nation’s Net-Zero targets and be partners in the development of the North Eastern Region.
The MoU was signed on Tuesday in the presence of CMD NTPC, Shri Gurdeep Singh; CMD OIL & Chairman NRL Dr Ranjit Rath; and MD NRL, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan.
NTPC is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2032 and being a major player in the Green Hydrogen and Energy Storage domain. The company is taking up several initiatives toward decarbonization such as Green Hydrogen, Biofuels, Carbon Capture & Hydrogen Mobility.