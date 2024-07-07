Ola CEO Envisions India as Global AI Hub, Foresees Job Growth & Economic Boost

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, has articulated a compelling vision for India to emerge as a powerhouse in artificial intelligence (AI), leveraging its vast IT talent pool to pioneer AI innovation on a global scale. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Aggarwal emphasized the potential of AI to significantly enhance productivity and create new employment opportunities across various sectors.
Aggarwal highlighted India's existing base of tens of millions of IT professionals, suggesting that AI could make their work ten times more productive, thereby attracting a tenfold increase in job opportunities. However, he acknowledged that AI adoption may also lead to job displacements while creating new roles in emerging AI fields.
He stressed the need for India to embrace AI leadership, aiming to secure a substantial share of future AI-related jobs globally. Aggarwal outlined a strategic roadmap involving open access to data, development of robust AI infrastructure including data centers and semiconductor fabs, and fostering an ecosystem conducive to AI innovation.
Addressing concerns about AI's impact, Aggarwal pointed out that in the near term, the greatest influence would be on white-collar jobs rather than blue-collar roles. He urged all sectors of society—business leaders, media, bureaucrats, politicians, and government officials—to adopt a strategic approach towards AI to harness its potential while mitigating risks.
Aggarwal's ambitious vision positions India not only as a net exporter of AI intelligence and technology but also as a leader in driving global economic productivity through AI-driven innovations.
The CEO's insights underscore the transformative impact of AI on India's economy and its potential to shape the future of global employment and technological advancement.