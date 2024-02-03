Only Paytm Payments Bank Affected By RBI Directive, Not App: Founder

"There may be this impression that Paytm and Paytm Payment Bank is one, but by design and by structure, it is not and it cannot be. First it is an associate company and second is not an associate company in the sense that is some Bank. And first and foremost for a bank is that, it has to follow the governance that a bank is supposed to follow, which is to say that has to has its independent management team, which reports to the board and the matters that have to go to committees of the board where can only be independent directors," he elaborated during an address to analysts.