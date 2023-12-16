OPPO opened India's first Exclusive 'Mini Showroom' in Guwahati

OPPO India’s Commitment to the country is defined by its Make in India initiative that is driven by its local manufacturing unit at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Now, in a bid to create greater opportunities for its Dealers, the brand has unveiled a new programme called the “Mini Showroom” with the launch of its India's First's Store in Guwahati "Authorised Dealer Connecting People" at Lakhtokia market, Panbazar.