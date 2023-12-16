OPPO opened India's first Exclusive 'Mini Showroom' in Guwahati

OPPO India’s Commitment to the country is defined by its Make in India initiative that is driven by its local manufacturing unit at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Now, in a bid to create greater opportunities for its Dealers, the brand has unveiled a new programme called the “Mini Showroom” with the launch of its India's First's Store in Guwahati "Authorised Dealer Connecting People" at Lakhtokia market, Panbazar.
Popular actress Yankee Parashar inaugurated the Showroom in the presence of Connecting People Showroom Partner Jay Prakash Jaju, Narayan Jaju and Ravi Jaju.
At Opening Ceremony Company Official Zonal Sales Manager Anishuz Zaman, Sandeep Choudhury Showroom & LFR Head, JP Ankur ASM and Also Marketing & Branding Team along with Area Distributor "Ram Man Business Enterprises" Were Present.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Sales Manager Anishuz Zaman Said As part of the initiative, OPPO India offers Smartphone Dealers the opportunity to convert their businesses into Local Franchises of the brand. For its part, OPPO India extends support in the form of premium design and a close involvement in a showroom setup that will help franchisees showcase OPPO’s smartphones to Customers."
OPPO India Spokesperson Present at the Venue Added, "Over the next year, OPPO India plans to open over 300+ “Mini Showrooms” Pan India. Smartphone dealers across the country can connect with their Regional OPPO office to learn about this programme".Guwahati, Assam.”