Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again, Check New Rates

Petrol and diesel prices were raised for an eighth time in 9 days on Wednesday since the daily price revisions restarted on March 22.

The price of petrol and diesel were hiked by 80 paise per litre in various cities taking the total increase to Rs. 5.60 a litre since its revised rates.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) began daily fuel rate revisions on March 22 after a four-and-half-month long hiatus, a period which coincided with State Assembly Elections in various states including heavyweights like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 5.60 per litre each.

With the increase in price of fuel today, petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 101.01 per litre while diesel will set you back by Rs 92.27 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre reached Rs 115.88 & Rs 100.10, hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively on Wednesday.

In Chennai, petrol today costs Rs 106.69, after an increase of 75 paise while diesel is at Rs 96.76 after a hike of 76 paise and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 110.52 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 95.42 (increased by 80 paise).

In Guwahati, petrol price costs Rs. 99.87 per litre after the fresh hike.

