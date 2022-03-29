Tripura: 2 Persons Arrested for Lynching Youth

Tripura Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for lynching a youth over suspicion of cattle lifting in the state’s Sepahijala district.

The deceased has been identified as Litan Miah who was 26-years-old. He was a resident of Tarapukur village under the Dhanpur assembly constituency.

On the other hand, the arrested persons have been identified as 40-year-old Sentu Debnath and 50-year-old Amal Chandra Das.

According to reports, on Tuesday morning the police had received information that one person was held captive by the locals of Baramura village. The locals alleged that he went to the village to lift cows for smuggling.

However, the police failed to get any evidence supporting the allegations against the deceased.

Quoting to ANI, the police said, "On reaching there, we found that the man was seriously injured. We took prompt action and shifted him to a local hospital.”

The place where he was found injured was seven to eight kilometres away from his native village, the police said.

As the news spread, hundreds of local residents blocked the road at Dhanpur demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators involved in the crime.

Later, Jamal Miah, father of the deceased, lodged a complaint following which the two accused were arrested.

