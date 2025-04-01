Price Hike Alert: Essential Medicines Now Costlier from April 1

From April 1, the prices of over 900 essential drugs, including those prescribed for infections, diabetes, and heart diseases, are set to rise by 1.74 percent. The price adjustment, approved by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), aligns with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) movement for the year 2024 over 2023.

Advertisment

The NPPA regulates the pricing of all essential medicines under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM). The revised ceiling prices will impact a wide range of commonly used drugs. The price of azithromycin, a widely used antibiotic, has been set at Rs 11.87 and Rs 23.98 per tablet for its 250 mg and 500 mg versions, respectively. Additionally, antibacterial dry syrups containing amoxicillin and clavulanic acid will now cost Rs 2.09 per millilitre (ml).

Among antiviral medications, acyclovir will have a ceiling price of Rs 7.74 and Rs 13.90 per tablet for its 200 mg and 400 mg dosages. The antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine is now capped at Rs 6.47 and Rs 14.04 per tablet for its 200 mg and 400 mg versions. Pain relief medications such as diclofenac will be priced at Rs 2.09 per tablet, while ibuprofen tablets will cost Rs 0.72 and Rs 1.22 per tablet for its 200 mg and 400 mg dosages, respectively. The combination of dapagliflozin, metformin hydrochloride (extended release), and glimepiride tablets used for type 2 diabetes management will now be priced around Rs 12.74 per tablet.

As per reports, the NPPA has approved this price revision for approximately 1,000 medicines listed in the NLEM. The list encompasses essential drugs used in anaesthesia, antiallergics, neurological disorders, cardiovascular treatments, and ear, nose, and throat ailments. Frequently used medicines such as paracetamol, azithromycin, anti-anaemia drugs, and vitamins are also included in the list.

In addition to essential medicines, coronary stents will also see a price revision. The ceiling price for bare-metal stents has been revised to Rs 10,692.69, while drug-eluting stents, including bioresorbable vascular scaffolds (BVS) and biodegradable stents, are now capped at Rs 38,933.14. Manufacturers and importers of coronary stents with a maximum retail price (MRP) lower than the revised ceiling price, plus applicable Goods and Services Taxes (GST), may adjust their prices in line with the WPI increase.

According to Paragraph 16(2) of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) 2013, manufacturers are allowed to increase the MRP of scheduled formulations based on the WPI without prior government approval. The NPPA is expected to soon publish a comprehensive list reflecting the revised prices.

The latest WPI movement stands notably higher than the previous year’s 0.00551 percent, influencing the adjustments in drug prices. The upcoming revisions will impact consumers, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies, reflecting ongoing shifts in global and domestic economic conditions.