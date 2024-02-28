Reliance Consumer Associates With Sri Lankan Beverage Firm Elephant House

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG division and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), revealed on Wednesday its collaboration with Sri Lanka-based Elephant House to produce, promote, distribute, and retail beverages under the Elephant House brand throughout India.
According to a statement from the company, this partnership will not only strengthen Reliance's expanding range of beverages, which includes well-known brands like Campa, Sosyo, and Raskik, but also introduce outstanding new products and attractive offers to Indian customers.
Elephant House is possessed by Ceylon Cold Stores PLC, which is a part of John Keells Holdings PLC, the biggest publicly traded conglomerate in Sri Lanka.
Elephant House produces and markets a variety of drinks under its brand, such as Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley, and Lemonade, among others.
"Elephant House, which enjoys strong market credibility, is an iconic brand with deeprooted heritage. This partnership will not only add its much-loved beverages to our growing FMCG portfolio but will also offer our Indian consumers great choice and value proposition through quality products," said Ketan Mody, COO of Reliance Consumer Products Limited.
"Being the custodian of several renowned global brands in India, Reliance is well-equipped to further expand Elephant House's established consumer brand, which has been built over 150 years," added Mody.
Meanwhile, Krishan Balendra, Chairperson of the John Keells Group, said, "We are proud to announce the expansion of the Elephant House brand to the Indian market. Our partnership with Reliance Consumer Products Limited marks a significant milestone in the journey of our heritage brand and represents our commitment to delivering our high-quality beverages to new consumer segments."
"We look forward to the opportunity this partnership brings, to provide refreshing and innovative beverage options to meet the diverse preferences of Indian consumers," Keells added.
The vision of Reliance Consumer Products Limited is to provide Indian consumers with a diverse range of internationally renowned brands and products known for their outstanding quality and value. Furthermore, the company is swiftly expanding its multi-channel operations to connect with a wider consumer base in various markets.
The company currently offers a variety of fast-moving consumer goods, which include well-known beverage brands like Campa and Sosyo Hajoori, a wide selection of confectionery from Lotus Chocolates and Toffeeman, snacks like Alan's Bugles and Masti Oye, as well as Sri Lanka's top biscuit brand Maliban. Additionally, they provide essential daily products under the Independence brand.
In the home and personal care category, it offers items like dish soap, laundry detergent, bar soaps, and toilet cleaning products.