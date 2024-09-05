Reliance Industries Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue

In addition to the bonus issue, the RIL board approved a proposal to raise the company's authorized share capital from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore, facilitating the bonus issue and supporting future expansion efforts. The bonus shares will be issued by capitalizing amounts from the company's securities premium account, general reserves, or retained earnings.

Currently, RIL's pre-bonus paid-up capital stands at Rs 6,766.23 crore, comprising 676.62 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, including partly paid-up shares. After the bonus issue, the paid-up capital will increase to Rs 13,532.46 crore, consisting of 1,353.24 crore equity shares.