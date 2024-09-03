Revamped Royal Enfield Classic 350 Unveiled at Zoo Road—A Must-See!

The highly anticipated Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched at the 4Aces Retail Pvt. Ltd. showroom at Aay Jay Tower, Zoo Road, Guwahati.
The event, graced by popular YouTuber and social media influencer Dimpu Baruah, saw the unveiling of the updated motorcycle. Present at the occasion were Managing Director Chirag Gupta, COO Shalini Gupta, Regional Business Manager Soumya Shankar Bhuyan, and Royal Enfield ASM Satish Verma, along with other dignitaries.
The 2024 model brings new colour schemes and added features, with prices ranging from Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Key updates include a new LED headlight, position lights, USB chargers, adjustable clutch and brake levers, and a gear position indicator. The Tripper navigation pod is now available on the top variants.
Managing Director Chirag Gupta highlighted that the bike comes in seven new colour schemes across five variants: Heritage, Heritage Premium, Dark, Signals, and Chrome. The Heritage Series features Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue, while the Signals Series includes Commando Sand. The Heritage Premium variant introduces the Medallion Bronze colourway.
Ex-showroom prices for the variants are as follows:
Heritage (Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue): Rs 1,99,500
Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze): Rs 2,04,000
Signals (Commando Sand): Rs 2,16,000
Dark (Gun Grey, Stealth Black): Rs 2,25,000
Chrome (Emerald): Rs 2,30,000
The Dark Series offers Gun Grey and Stealth Black paint schemes with a Tripper pod, adjustable levers, and LED indicators. The Chrome variant in Emerald boasts a regal green finish with copper pinstripes.
Mechanically, the Classic 350 retains its J-series 350cc single-cylinder engine, producing 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It claims an efficiency of 41.55 kmpl and includes dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike continues to feature telescopic forks, dual shock absorbers, and disc brakes on both ends.
4Aces Enfield also launched a 30-day social media contest, encouraging participants to test ride the new Classic 350 and tag them on Instagram, with the highest engagement post receiving a surprise gift.
Gupta invited all to visit the showroom and experience their exceptional after-sales service. The workshop is located at Bye Lane No. 2, Bhaskar Nagar, Guwahati, with showroom hours from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM and workshop hours from 9 AM to 6 PM.